Sandra Bullock’s oceanfront estate sells for $4.1 million in Georgia. Take a look

Actress Sandra Bullock’s seven bedroom, five bathroom beach house in Tybee Island, Georgia has sold for $4.1 million. Bullock first purchased the property in 2001. Image courtesy of Melissa Newsome for Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty.

Actress Sandra Bullock has parted ways with her picturesque Georgia beach house.

The “two-residence compound” nestled on the northern end of Tybee Island sold for a combined $4.175 million, according to People magazine.

The property, which includes a 3,360 square-foot main house and a neighboring 2,848-square-foot guest house, sits on nearly three acres of land and is just a 20 minute drive from nearby Savannah, the magazine reported.

The “Miss Congeniality” star purchased the homes in segments between 2001 and 2002, respectively, for just over $4.5 million, according to Variety, citing property records.

The beachfront abode features seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread out over the two-story main house, and includes a gourmet kitchen with high-grade appliances, a dining room fit for up to 10 guests and several screened porches “with a panoramic water view,” a former listing for the plantation-style home states, according to Variety.

The home also boasts several high-end touches including a “double-height ceiling with a stately brick fireplace flanked by reading nooks” in the living room and a main-floor master suite with a sitting area and en suite bathroom that features a “freestanding claw-foot tub,” according to Architectural Digest.

In the guest house, there are an additional three bedrooms and three bathrooms, Fox Business reported, citing the former listing. The second home offers plenty of room for entertaining visitors and includes a private balcony and crow’s nest for breathtaking views of the scenic coastal Georgia city.

There’s also a game room, private pool and spa, outdoor grill, half basketball court, home gym and private walkway to the beach, among other features, according to the former listing.

Bullock, who starred in the 2018 Netflix thriller ‘Birdbox,’ has quite the real estate portfolio. The Academy award-winning actress spends much of her time at her Beverly Hills mansion, but owns several properties across the U.S. including a New York City townhome, a Victorian mansion in New Orleans and at least six homes in and around Austin, Texas, according to Variety.

Realtors Rachel Umbreit and Ruthie Lynah-Whitlow of Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty handled the sale of her Georgia beach house, which Bullock initially listed for $6.5 million in 2019, the New York Post reported.

