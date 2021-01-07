By the numbers: Arrests, deaths, injuries and more from the siege on the US Capitol

Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they and other federal police forces responded as violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

A mob of rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a violent attack that resulted in a number of deaths, arrests and injuries as Congress was certifying the results of the Electoral College vote.

Rioters emboldened by President Donald Trump, who has continued to push baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, laid siege on the place known as the heart of American democracy — scaling walls, smashing windows, breaking into the U.S. Senate chamber and reaching the doors of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Their attack forced lawmakers to evacuate the chambers and pause the certification process.

The siege was unlike anything seen in America in centuries. Here’s a breakdown by the numbers of what occurred.

82

The number of arrests made.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 68 people as of Thursday afternoon.

Of those, 41 were arrested on Capitol grounds, MPD Chief Robert Contee said during a news briefing Thursday. Sixty of those arrested are men and eight are women. Only one person arrested is from Washington, D.C.

Another 14 people have been arrested by Capitol Police, most for unlawful entry.

“We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions,” Contee said. “We have collected numerous images of persons of interest that we are asking the community to help us identify.”

50+

The number of MPD and Capitol police officers injured during the attack.

Capitol Police say several of their officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

One MPD officer was seriously injured and is hospitalized after being “pulled into a crowd and assaulted,” Contee said Wednesday night. A second officer is hospitalized after being “struck by a projectile.”

Photo and video during the siege shows rioters pushing through police lines while breaching the Capitol.

15

The number of days Washington, D.C., will remain in a state of emergency following the siege.

The state of emergency will extend until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order Wednesday. It will end at 3 p.m. Jan. 21 unless “earlier rescinded or superseded.”

6

The number of handguns recovered by MPD as of Wednesday.

Another three plus a “stun gun” were recovered Tuesday night, Contee said Wednesday.

6

The approximate number of hours Congress was delayed in certifying the results of the Electoral College vote.

The House and Senate recessed shortly after 2 p.m. and lawmakers evacuated the chambers amid the siege. They returned around 8 p.m. to continue certifying.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our capital today, you did not win,” Vice President Mike Pence said upon their return. “Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house. And as we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy.”

Congress finished the certification process early Thursday, further affirming Biden’s victory.

Some Republican senators still voted against certifying the results of the Electoral College vote, The New York Times reports: Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Rick Scott of Florida and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Some lawmakers who planned to object to the vote decided against during so following the attack.

4

The number of deaths police have reported.

One woman was fatally shot inside the Capitol, police say.

Three others, one woman and two men, died due to separate medical emergencies in the area surrounding the Capitol grounds.

2

The number of pipe bombs found by the MPD.

One was outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters, and the other was outside the Republican National Committee headquarters, Contee said Wednesday.

The DNC was evacuated after the “suspicious package” was found, the Times reports. Both headquarters are a few blocks away from the Capitol.

Capitol Police also say they responded to two reports of pipe bombs.

1

A Molotov cocktail was found in a cooler along with a long gun in a car on the Capitol grounds, Contee said.