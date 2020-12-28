Macon Telegraph Logo
Urban Outfitters recalls products that shouldn’t be flammable, but have caught on fire

Candle holders being flammable is incongruous with their raison d’etre. That’s why Urban Outfitters recalled about 5,600 Taper Candle Holders sold in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame, posing a fire hazard.”

Urban Outfitters knows about that happening 12 times, according to its website. The USCPSC says property was damaged once.

This covers Swirled Taper Candle Holders sold in Amber (SKU Nos. 0056497571/0055361745) and Green (SKU Nos. 0056497597/0055361752); Sofia Taper Candle Holders sold in Moss (SKU Nos. 0056497308/0054947544); Lavender (0056497316/0054947528); and Peach (0056497324/0054947502).

Urban Outfitters is taking the economic hit, offering refunds on the candle holders. Return them to stores or contact Urban Outfitters for a prepaid return label.

For that or any questions about this recall, contact Urban Outfitters at 800-282-2200, 24 hours a day by email at recall@urbn.com or by going to the website.

