Taco Bell fan-favorite making temporary return to menu starting Christmas Eve

Taco Bell just announced some exciting menu news: Nacho Fries are coming back!

The fan-favorite menu item is making its return to participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide starting Christmas Eve.

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most,” Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, said in a news release. “That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously.”

Nacho Fries will return to Taco Bell menus on Dec. 24 for a limited time. Taco Bell

Nacho Fries — which are seasoned with Mexican spices and served with nacho dipping sauce — will only be around for a limited time.

The beloved menu item was rolled out in 2018 and became an instant favorite. This go-round, Nacho Fries are available on their own for $1.39 or as part of a $5 box with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink

Joining Nacho Fries in the limited-time lineup are two more dishes. Taco Bell is temporarily adding the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco and the Bacon Club Chalupa to its menus.

The additions come months after Taco Bell announced it was dropping several items from its menu to make way for new recipes as part of an effort to create a “faster and more seamless restaurant experience” during the coronavirus pandemic.

One item that got the boot was the much-loved Mexican Pizza. It disappeared from menus Nov. 5.

Taco Bell fans were crushed by the news and many took part in a Change.Org petition to save the dish. In early October it had more than 80,000 signatures and Mexican Pizza fans are still signing — as of Wednesday it has more than 154,000.

Pico de gallo, the Quesarito and the 7-Layer Burrito were also among the dishes that were axed.