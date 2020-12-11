Intense eyes glow in the Colorado snowfall, video shows. Whose are they?

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife video of a moose on a night vision camera shows a pair of glowing eyes piercing through the darkness as snow falls near Boulder. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A pair of bright electric eyes is all a viewer can see at first glance in a video of a Colorado snow flurry. Then the creature moved.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northeast region on Friday posted a night vision video of a snowstorm near Boulder.

The video shows something standing on the snow-covered ground, its eyes glowing in the darkness.

The creature turned out to be a moose passing by the camera in the snowstorm.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The moose could’ve been trying to find somewhere to wait out the winter or it was on the hunt for food. The Boulder area was expected to get snow Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

During the cold months, it gets harder for moose to find food, McClatchy News reported.

“Their main forage of shrubs and woody bushes will be covered by snow,” Grand Teton National Park said on Facebook. “In order to conserve precious energy, moose will move as little as possible.”

Moose have evolved to be able to survive harsh winters, according to Northwest Trek. They conserve their energy by not moving, and they stock up on food for the winter, the news outlet reported.

“This is kind of like stocking up your pantry in the fall so you don’t have to leave the house as much in winter,” according to Northwest Trek.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

People who come close to a moose shouldn’t disturb them, especially in the winter, wildlife officials said. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said to make trails for moose and don’t feed them, according to the Denali Education Center.

“It is important to give moose at least 25 yards of space when viewing them,” Grand Teton officials said. “Allow them to stand still.”