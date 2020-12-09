Most voters expect Trump to use pardoning power ‘for his own benefit,’ poll finds

Voters largely think it would be inappropriate for President Donald Trump to pardon his family members, but most expect him to use his clemency powers for his own good, a poll found.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,990 registered voters, conducted Dec. 4-6 and released Wednesday, found 55% of respondents think the president will use his pardon powers “mostly for his own benefit” during his final month in the White House.

Another 23% said they think he’ll use them “mostly for the good of the country,” and 22% said they don’t know.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

It found answers about Trump’s potential pardons were divided along partisan lines.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While 82% of Democrats said they think he’ll use pardons for his own good, 20% of Republicans said the same. Only 6% of Democrats think he’ll do so for the good of the country, while 47% of Republicans said the same.

A president’s final weeks in office are typically when they grant pardons more freely.

Trump recently pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with a Russian diplomat during Trump’s transition period. A judge later dismissed the criminal case against Flynn.

Though Trump has used his clemency powers far less than his predecessors, it’s been particularly controversial when he has as he’s mostly focused them on his personal connections or political allies, according to Pew Research.

Pardoning his family members

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The poll asked respondents whether they thought it would be “appropriate” or “inappropriate” for Trump to pardon certain members of his family — including his daughter Ivanka Trump, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and his son-in-law Jared Kushner — as well as his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has been leading his campaign’s efforts to challenge the outcome of the election.

Trump has floated granting preemptive pardons to his relatives and Giuliani and possibly himself, NPR reports.

The poll found more respondents think it would be inappropriate than think it would be appropriate for Trump pardon each of the relatives listed and Giuliani.

▪ Ivanka Trump: 51% inappropriate, 24% appropriate, 24% don’t know.

▪ Donald Trump Jr.: 54% inappropriate, 24% appropriate, 23% don’t know

▪ Rudy Giuliani: 48% inappropriate, 23% appropriate, 29% don’t know.

▪ Eric Trump: 52% inappropriate, 23% appropriate, 26% don’t know

▪ Jared Kushner: 47% inappropriate, 19% appropriate, 34% don’t know

Responses were divided along partisan lines. A significant majority of Democrats said a presidential pardon would be inappropriate for each person listed. Among Republicans, more responded that it would be more appropriate than inappropriate to pardon each person.

It would be legal for the president to preemptively pardon his family members or close allies, though it’s unclear what charges they could face, The New York Times reports. It’s also unclear if Trump could pardon himself.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously investigated Donald Trump Jr. for his contacts with Russians during his father’s 2016 campaign, but he was not charged, NPR reports. Ivanka Trump, Kushner and Eric Trump have also been subjects of various allegations.

Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine were investigated over the summer. His plot to oust the U.S. ambassador there was “at the heart” of Trump’s impeachment, per the Times.

A 2024 run?

The poll also found that most respondents think it’s likely Trump will run for president again in 2024.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents think it’s “very likely” and 33% think it’s “somewhat likely.” Another 17% said it’s “somewhat unlikely,” and 23% said it’s “very unlikely.”

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say they think he’ll run in 2024.

While 48% of Democrats say it’s either somewhat or very likely he will, 76% of Republicans answered the same.

Trump is reportedly considering announcing a 2024 bid for president at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration.

He has refused to concede to Biden, who has 306 Electoral College votes to Trump 232, while continuing to push baseless claims the election was fraudulent despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud.