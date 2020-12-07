Helicopter saves hiker who tumbled off ocean cliff at Oregon state park, video shows

Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard saved a hiker who fell down a cliff at an Oregon state park, according to a news release from the agency.

At about 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 5, “watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend” got a call about a hiker who was injured in a remote location near Cape Arago State Park, the release said. Local first responders called the Coast Guard because they were not able to get to the hiker safely, according to the release.

Ten minutes later, a crew on a training mission with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter diverted to the incident, the release said.

After refueling, the helicopter crew landed on a nearby beach at about 11:45 a.m. and a rescue swimmer was sent out to “assess the situation,” according to the release.

The “challenging terrain” forced the crew to hoist the hiker into the helicopter, which was caught on video, at 12:30 p.m., the release said. The hiker was transferred to emergency medical personnel waiting at Sector North Bend.

While he sustained some injuries, the hiker is reportedly in stable condition, the release said.