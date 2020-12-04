Youth athletes should now wear masks while playing during COVID, pediatrician group says

The American Academy of Pediatrics shifted its position on recommended face covers regarding children and youth sports on Friday: Masks should now be worn when competing in most sports.

Originally, the AAP recommended masks be worn on the sidelines when not performing more energetic activities. Now the AAP says youth athletes should wear masks when group training and during competition.

Especially when it comes to indoor sports.

“Indoor sports bear a greater risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and certain sports (eg. ice hockey) carry higher relative risk,” the updated guidance says. “The risks and benefits of indoor sports, in addition to the current community prevalence of COVID-19, should be carefully considered when making decisions about continuing or resuming indoor sports. If indoor sports take place, proper use of a cloth face covering for all indoor sports training and competition is strongly recommended.”

There are certain youth sports where face masks could be a risk if worn while competing, the AAP says.

“Cloth face coverings should not be worn for competitive cheerleading (tumbling/stunting/flying) and gymnastics (while on the different apparatuses), because the covering may get caught on objects and become a choking hazard or accidentally impair vision,” the guidance says. “Likewise, during wrestling contact, a cloth face covering could become a choking hazard and is discouraged.

“Individuals who swim/dive/participate in water sports should not wear a cloth face covering while they are in the water, because a wet cloth face covering may be more difficult to breathe through. Any cloth face covering that becomes saturated with sweat should be changed immediately.”

The updated guidance also offers information on how athletes who are recovering from COVID-19 should return to sports at a gradual pace after being cleared by a doctor to resume exercise.

With coronavirus cases spiking around the nation, some counties have halted youth sports as a precaution.

