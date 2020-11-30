Cardi B defends hosting ‘ill-advised’ 39-person Thanksgiving event

Rapper Cardi B is receiving backlash after hosting dozens of people for a Thanksgiving gathering.

Cardi B said Sunday on Twitter that she had “12 kids and 25 adults over (for) the holidays. It was lit!!” Videos shared on Instagram by her husband, rapper Offset, show people who attended the party at their Atlanta were dancing alongside one another and not wearing masks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to not spend the holiday with people from outside their household due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many states saw large spikes in COIVD-19 numbers in November, and there are now 13.39 million confirmed cases in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“I hope it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids,” one woman tweeted at Cardi B. “I truly hope it was because I can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.”

“Sis I love you but anyone behaving this way during a pandemic deserves to be dragged,” another commenter said.

The rapper responded to the criticism, saying everyone who attended the event received a COVID-19 test.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me,” she said. “I spent soo much money getting (everyone) tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend (anyone).”

She later added that she and those who work around her are tested for the coronavirus four times a week.

Her reasoning for hosting the party was “ill advised,” one woman said on Twitter.

“250,000+ have died in this country ALONE from a pandemic yet you’re bragging about hosting a 40 person Thanksgiving when we know exposure alone can transmit COVID,” another commenter said. “No one is trying too hard to be offended. I like your music but we’re surviving the real world by being safe.”