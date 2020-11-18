‘Super spread’ Thanksgiving? Grocery chain apologizes for holiday ad

An East Coast grocery chain has apologized after running a Thanksgiving advertisement encouraging hosts to “plan a super spread.”

The ad for Giant Food was printed in the December issue of Savory, the chain’s magazine, “Today” reported.

It read, “Hosting? Plan a super spread” in large letters followed by “it’s easy with our entertaining offerings. Order platters, trays, entrees, desserts, and more.”

The ad also featured a photo of a table set with a fruit tray, cheese board and shrimp platter, among other foods.

This was spotted by @potomacripper -- probably the most tone-deaf Thanksgiving ad campaign possible, given concerns that family feasts will be #COVID19 superspreader events. And >40% of surveyed Americans say they plan to attend a large group feast. https://t.co/nGCKUvlJm1 pic.twitter.com/o4m0JmMXtc — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 16, 2020

A Campbell’s advertisement in the same issue reads “Slay the Spread.”

Some doctors and public officials use the term “superspreader” to describe events that lead to a large number of people getting infected with the coronavirus. Masks and social distancing are often absent.

Since the onset of the pandemic, some weddings, school dances and fraternity parties have been deemed superspreader events.

Giant said the company was sorry for the ad and its “poor” wording.

“We apologize for our advertisement in Savory which used the language ‘super spread’ to describe an abundance of food,” the company said in a statement to several news outlets. “While, in hindsight, the choice of words was a poor one, Giant had no intentions of insensitivity.”

The chain — which operates 160 stores in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland and Virginia — added that it recommends everyone follow holiday guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“2020 has been exceptionally challenging for so many reasons and this year the holidays will be celebrated very differently, but we hope that food can still be a source of joy and comfort and that the ad reflects that spirit,” Giant said.

As the holidays approach, coronavirus cases are surging in the U.S., and experts are encouraging people to keep gatherings small and safe.

If you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with people who aren’t part of your household, the CDC recommends wearing masks and social distancing, or holding an outdoor gathering if weather permits.

The CDC also suggests taking your own food and dinnerware to any gatherings and using single-use items, such as salad dressings and condiment packets, if possible.