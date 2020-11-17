National
Who is Dana Remus? Senior counsel to President-elect Biden has a North Carolina tie
Dana Remus, a former professor at the University of North Carolina’s School of Law, was tapped for a senior staff role in the White House when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.
She will serve as Counsel to the President, Biden’s transition team announced Tuesday.
Remus previously “specialized in legal and judicial ethics and the regulation of the legal profession,” at UNC, the transition team says.
