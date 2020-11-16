Virginia professor who called Biden voters ‘anti-American, anti-Christian’ resigns

A Virginia college professor who made controversial statements on social media about supporters of president-elect Joe Biden resigned on Monday, according to Virginia Wesleyan University.

Paul Ewell, a professor of management, business and economics, angered many earlier this month after he called Biden voters “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian,” in a personal Facebook post that became public, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Ewell quickly came under fire for his comments, and so did his employer.

Over 1,000 commented on Virginia Wesleyan’s Facebook page, some espousing support for Ewell.

“We love the professor’s comment on his personal FB page! A truly great man!!” a commenter said.

“Freedom of speech is irrelevant to lefties unless it espouses leftism!” commented another.

But most commenters called for Ewell’s resignation.

“This is an embarrassment to the teaching profession, not to mention a university if the post is from a dean,” one commenter said. “As an educator, you are supposed to be non- biased and accepting of students and their families with different views.”

“Sanctimony and self-righteousness should NEVER be something taught in business school,” wrote another.

Additionally, alumni said they would cut off donations over Ewell’s comments, students began discussing protests at the small art school, and some parents were considering enrolling their children elsewhere, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

Ewell previously apologized for the post, saying he “set a poor example in that post of what a Christian should be,” WAVY reported. “I have many Democrat friends and I want to apologize for saying that I didn’t want to be friends with them and for calling them names. I am genuinely sorry for letting my anger get the best of me.”

Ewell’s resignation Monday comes after he stepped down as Dean of Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus last week, according to the university.