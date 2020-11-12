Macon Telegraph Logo
Instead of helping you breathe, these snorkels might choke you. They’ve been recalled

Swim snorkels are supposed to help you breathe underwater, not create a choking situation. That’s why Arena recalled about 9,960 Swim Snorkels II and Swim Snorkels Pro II sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The swim snorkels can release excess material from inside the tube or mouthpiece, posing a choking hazard to the user.”

Arena has “received one report of a small piece of the swim snorkel being inhaled.”

This covers Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II, which came in black, acid lime and pink, and Swim Snorkel II, which came in black and acid lime. They were sold online at arenasport.com and amazon.com and in brick-and-mortar stores Xtreme, Metro and Swim Suit West.

Arena wants customers to contact the company for a replacement tube or mouthpiece via email at customerserviceUSA@arenawaterinstinct.com; by phone at 888-902-7362, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time; or going to the snorkel recall section of the Arena website.

