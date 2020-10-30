What’s Samhainophobia? This time of year is especially hard for people with the fear

Halloween on Harrison 2020: Trick-or-treaters won’t find candy at this year’s favorite spooky street during the coronavirus pandemic, but they can still enjoy the decorations. doswald@idahostatesman.com

For most, Halloween is a time of spooky celebration where we’re able to embrace our darker side for a night (or a month, for those enthusiastic decorators) and watch as children run around gleefully dressed up to satisfy their sweet tooth. But for some, this time of year is downright horrifying – and the fear isn’t fabricated like some big budget horror movie.

It’s called samhainophobia, a fear of Halloween, which falls on October 31 annually. According to Newsweek, the word derives from Samhain, the “Gaelic festival marking the end of the summer harvest season, and the midpoint between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice.”

Samhainophobia is a relentless escalation of anxiety to all things associated with the holiday and, depending on the severity, could be considered a diagnosable specific phobia, PsychCentral said.

Symptoms can include the following, according to PsychCenral:

Dread and anxiety from anything related to Halloween

Shortness of breath

Hot or cold flashes

Shaking or tremors

Inability to speak in a coherent manner

Tingling sensation or numbing

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While there are no known causes of the phobia, it’s suggested by Psychtimes that genetics and your environment could play a large role in its development.

Catherine Blackmore, a woman with the disorder, said that her fear started after watching the original “Halloween,” the 1978 horror movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Newsweek reported.

“I know I only have a limited time before things start to change — for instance, as soon as the stores begin stocking Halloween items such as masks, costumes and decorations I know I can no longer go into town,” she said.

What can help the anxiety

As most experts say, it always helps to talk about the phobia with a trained medical professional, and About Social Anxiety lists some ways to help cope.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

If you’re looking for ways to gradually ease into the holiday, here are some tips:

Don’t participate that night. Turn off your porch lights so you don’t have trick-or-treaters gathering at your doorstep.

If you DO want to hand out candy, limit your time or choose a specific time period (like earlier, when all the really little ones are running about with their parents).

Try to view it as a “social challenge” to face your fear. Work your way up to maybe put on a costume this year

If you’re not ready for that just yet, there are other ways to help:

Find ways to relax like yoga or meditation

Dialectical behavior therapy

Use techniques from cognitive-behavioral therapy in order to analyze your thoughts around the holiday