Emoni Bates, Bronny James among elite prep basketball players going to Texas showcase

Fresh off winning his third NBA championship, Los Angeles Lakers forward Danny Green is now prepping to flaunt the next generation of basketball superstars — with two prestigious names set to face off against one another.

Green and Gold Level Sports & Entertainment are teaming to present “The Battle Basketball Showcase” on Nov. 20-21 at the Allen Event Center in Dallas, a news release said on Thursday. The showcase will feature six of the nation’s top basketball teams.

The marquee matchup will be LeBron “Bronny” James against Emoni Bates, the first high school sophomore to win Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award. Bronny and his Sierra Canyon team will play as the club team the Trailblazers, while the highly /touted Bates will compete with his Ypsi Prep team, Forbes reports.

Green also believes four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be in attendance. “I think so since we’re not playing, we don’t have much else going on,” Green said to Forbes. “It would be nice, I hope we will both be able to make it out there.”

Bates, a 6-foot-9 wing, is considered one of the best high school basketball players since James thanks to his elite shooting ability and the ease of his offensive game, ESPN said.

“He’s the real deal,” Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum told ESPN. “He has great size, plays hard. He can score from anywhere. He can shoot, dribble, create for himself. He’s got all the tools.”

LeBron James has been known to praise his son’s shooting on his Instagram stories and said in 2019 that both Bronny and his second son Bryce James have better jump shots than him.

Can’t ever be mad at the facts!!! Flame thrower he has! And by the way I probably got the 3rd best jump shot in the household. Bryce Maximus got a cooker too! https://t.co/p5ym1pZVJZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 8, 2019

While Bates has committed to Michigan State and will enroll in 2022, Bronny is being recruited by the University of Kansas and seven other schools, according to The Kansas City Star.

“Once it was announced that these kids would lose their AAU Basketball season, our team made a decision that we had to show up for them now more than ever,” Green said in the release. “Darren (Duncan, CEO of Gold Level Sports & Entertainment) and our team were able to gather the best high school talents in the country, and we wanted to create a special opportunity for the players at The Battle.”

All were involved in making sure that the teams followed COVID-19 protocols to allow the players to compete.

“Our priority was to make sure we follow state guidance, and that we work hand-in-hand with our venue to create a plan all parties are comfortable moving forward with,” Duncan said in the release. “Once we were able to do that, our team worked tirelessly to put together some of the most sought-after games in high school basketball history. The combination of individual talent and team acclaim is what makes this a must-see, unmissable event. The Battle is all about competition and culture, and this year, we’re raising the bar.”

A limited amount of tickets go on sale at noon CT on Oct. 23 at at TheBattleOfficial.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets start at $25.