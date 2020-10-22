National
10,000 chairs sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond recalled. Some broke and caused injuries
The comfort of chairs shouldn’t end with butts on the floor. That’s why Bed, Bath & Beyond recalled 10,300 SALT Lounge Chairs in the United States and Canada on Wednesday.
The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard.”
Bed, Bath & Beyond knows of the chairs breaking 19 times and injuries happening four times.
This covers chairs with a SKU Nos. 69476172 (gray) and 69476173 (black) and were sold earlier this year at the brick-and-mortar stores and bedbathandbeyond.com.
Bed, Bath & Beyond is offering refunds or a merchandise credit. Customers are asked to contact the company via the website or by phone at 800-462-3966 from 7 a.m. to midnight, Eastern time, seven days a week.
Comments