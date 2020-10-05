Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Uber driver shot twice in possible road-rage incident, Georgia police say

An Uber driver is expected to recover after authorities say he was shot in a suspected road-rage incident near Atlanta.

Brookhaven police arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Monday to find the driver with multiple gunshot wounds, Deputy Police Chief Brandon Gurley told McClatchy News. Authorities said he was struck once in the abdominal area and once in the thigh.

Police are searching for a second vehicle that fled the scene.

“We believe the shooters were in a white passenger car,” Gurley said. “We’re still working to confirm the make and model, [and] we believe the vehicle was occupied by more than one person ... so there’s a lot of investigative work going into this.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities haven’t confirmed enough information about what happened prior to the shooting but suspect it was road rage that led to the early morning gunfire, according to Gurley. No other injuries were reported.

Though the driver was on duty, no passengers were with him when he was shot, police told WSB-TV. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Nation & World

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Nation & World

Today in History

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service