Uber driver shot twice in possible road-rage incident, Georgia police say

An Uber driver is expected to recover after authorities say he was shot in a suspected road-rage incident near Atlanta.

Brookhaven police arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Monday to find the driver with multiple gunshot wounds, Deputy Police Chief Brandon Gurley told McClatchy News. Authorities said he was struck once in the abdominal area and once in the thigh.

Police are searching for a second vehicle that fled the scene.

Brookhaven Police are conducting a non-fatal shooting investigation in the area of Buford Highway and Briarwood Road. Only 1 southbound lane is open; please seek alternate routes. Attention media: PIO on scene available for sound until 0830 at Citgo: 3390 Buford Hwy. — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) October 5, 2020

“We believe the shooters were in a white passenger car,” Gurley said. “We’re still working to confirm the make and model, [and] we believe the vehicle was occupied by more than one person ... so there’s a lot of investigative work going into this.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities haven’t confirmed enough information about what happened prior to the shooting but suspect it was road rage that led to the early morning gunfire, according to Gurley. No other injuries were reported.

Though the driver was on duty, no passengers were with him when he was shot, police told WSB-TV. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.