National
Uber driver shot twice in possible road-rage incident, Georgia police say
An Uber driver is expected to recover after authorities say he was shot in a suspected road-rage incident near Atlanta.
Brookhaven police arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Monday to find the driver with multiple gunshot wounds, Deputy Police Chief Brandon Gurley told McClatchy News. Authorities said he was struck once in the abdominal area and once in the thigh.
Police are searching for a second vehicle that fled the scene.
“We believe the shooters were in a white passenger car,” Gurley said. “We’re still working to confirm the make and model, [and] we believe the vehicle was occupied by more than one person ... so there’s a lot of investigative work going into this.”
Authorities haven’t confirmed enough information about what happened prior to the shooting but suspect it was road rage that led to the early morning gunfire, according to Gurley. No other injuries were reported.
Though the driver was on duty, no passengers were with him when he was shot, police told WSB-TV. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments