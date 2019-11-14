Razor blade hidden on Walmart shopping cart handle slices woman’s hand, Texas cops say

A woman’s trip to a Walmart in Texas left her bleeding on Wednesday, police say.

While shopping at a Walmart in Cedar Park — about 20 miles north of Austin — a woman suffered a cut to her hand, KTBC reported. When firefighters arrived to help, they made a disturbing discovery: a single razor blade stuck in the plastic handle of her shopping cart.

Witnesses at the store called it a gruesome scene.

“There was blood on the floor, bloody trashcan, bloody towels on the cart,” Jackelyn Owens told KEYE. “There was blood where the woman held on.”

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the Austin American-Statesman reported, and police are investigating to determine whether the act was intentional. Officials are asking shoppers to be “extra vigilant,” according to the newspaper.

A Walmart representative says the store is cooperating with the investigation, calling the incident “disturbing,” KVUE reported.

“We’re grateful the customer wasn’t seriously hurt and find it disturbing that someone would try to intentionally injure a customer or associate,” the statement said, according to the news outlet.

“We are assisting police, and immediately began checking all shopping carts once we were made aware of the situation and are continuing periodic checks.”