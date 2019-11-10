A man showing off his homemade bomb is killed when it explodes, Utah police say

A man in Utah was killed after his homemade bomb exploded Saturday night, police say.

It was just after 8 p.m. when officers arrived at a farm in New Harmony, the Spectrum reported. A witness told officers that he and the 25-year-old victim had gone to the farm to tend to some horses on the property, according to the outlet.

Police say the victim then invited the witness to a garage where he was working to build a bomb, KUTV reported.

The bomb detonated while the victim tinkered with it and as the witness walked away, police say. The blast killed the man but left the witness uninjured, KSL reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say the victim was “known to law enforcement” but that they have not yet determined if the bomb was intended for a specific target. Area residents were evacuated until the area was deemed safe, according to KUTV.

Police say they will release the victim’s name on Monday, KSL reported.