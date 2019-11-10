Arrows impale two homeless men in midnight attack on their camp, California cops say

Someone shot arrows at two homeless men early Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area, impaling both in the abdomen, Bay City News reported in The San Francisco Chronicle.

“It does seem really odd,” said Lt. Gretchen Rose of the East Bay Regional Park District police force, The Mercury News reported.

The two men underwent surgery and are recovering, KPIX reported. One suffered an additional arrow wound to his leg.

The attack took place at 12:30 a.m. on the San Francisco Bay Trail in Richmond, Bay City News reported. Someone shot arrows at the two men and a woman in a homeless camp along the trail, but the woman escaped injury.

One of the men recognized the attacker, who did not live at the homeless camp, KPIX reported.

Police described him as “a black man in his early to mid twenties, approximately 5’6″ tall, with short, curly black hair,” according to The Mercury News.

The man was last seen “wearing a gray or blue heavy jacket with white fleece and an old blue backpack,” Bay City News reported. He was riding a purple Cannondale bicycle.

The homeless camp is on park district property near Central Avenue that’s not open to the public, KPIX reported.

East Bay Regional Park District police asked that anyone with information on the attack contact the agency’s tip line at (510) 690-6549, The Mercury News reported.