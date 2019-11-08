Does a life sentence end if you briefly die? Inmate says yes, but Iowa court says no

Iowa inmate Benjamin Schreiber argued he should be free from his life sentence after briefly dying in the hospital, but an appeals court disagreed. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

An Iowa inmate claims his life sentence is complete because he already died — but doctors brought him back to life.

An appeals court just ruled that’s not how it works.

In 2015, Benjamin Schreiber, 66, collapsed inside his prison cell from septic poisoning after kidney stones caused him to “urinate internally,” according to an appeals court ruling this week. He was rushed from the Iowa State Penitentiary to the hospital, where doctors revived him five times with adrenaline and repaired his damaged organ.

Three years later, Schreiber sought to be freed when he argued in court that he fulfilled his life sentence after momentarily dying.

A district court disagreed with his argument, and Schreiber took the case to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

He didn’t fare any better there when the court ruled earlier this week.

“Schreiber is either alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is dead, in which case this appeal is moot,” a judge ruled.