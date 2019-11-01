Tow trucker posts ‘No parking’ sign, instantly takes couple’s SUV, Texas attorney says

A Dallas tow truck driver was caught on camera posting a “No parking” sign — then immediately hauling off a senior couple’s SUV, a Texas attorney says.

Now cops are investigating.

Rodolfo and Catalina Gaona say they walked out of a grocery store to find their vehicle was gone, WFAA reported.

“No car. Nothing. Nada,” Rodolfo Gaona told the Dallas TV station.

Gaona went back inside to ask the store manager whether he had the SUV towed, according to a police report. But the manager said he didn’t.

That’s when they watched surveillance video of a tow truck driver taking the vehicle, according to the report.

Attorney Angel Mata says the video shows the tow truck driver posting the sign and taking away the vehicle owned by Gaona, who is 82, according to a Facebook post. She said the couple had to walk seven blocks with grocery bags after the vehicle was taken.

“I am certain no one would have believed that the sign wasn’t already posted,” Mata wrote on Facebook. “Video clearly shows the tow truck driver post the sign after they parked and then take their truck.”

Gaona retrieved his SUV from the tow company — then went to the police station to file a report, according to the police report.

The driver at All City Towing said he was putting up a sign that should have been posted where the vehicle was illegally parked, according to WFAA.

Mata disagreed.

“You can’t put up a sign when someone is parked and then just take their vehicle,” she told WFAA. “It has to be clearly posted.”

Now detectives are investigating the case, police said.

“As soon as more information becomes available, we will distribute it accordingly,” police said.