Python found around dead woman’s neck in sheriff’s ‘reptile home,’ Indiana cops say

An 8-foot python apparently strangled a woman in a “reptile home” owned by an Indiana sheriff, media outlets report.

The 36-year-old Battle Ground, Indiana woman was found dead with the giant snake wrapped around her neck Wednesday night, the Journal & Courier reported. The building that houses a collection of 140 snakes is owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, the newspaper reported.

An Indiana State Police spokeswoman described the building as a “reptile home,” WLFI reported. The building is near the sheriff’s home, the Lafayette, Indiana TV station reported.

It appears she was “killed by a reptile,” the spokeswoman told WLFI.

The woman owned about 20 of the snakes in the home, WTHR reported.

She was identified as Laura Hurst, according to the Indiana State Police. She visited the home about two times per week, police said.

The person who found her — who wasn’t identified by police — unwrapped the snake from the woman’s body but couldn’t revive her, the Journal & Courier reported.

Munson called the death a “tragic accident with loss of human life” and said he was cooperating with the investigation, according to the newspaper.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, WTHR reported.