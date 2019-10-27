California wildfires: What fires are burning and where are the most dangerous blazes?

Firefighters are battling several major wildfires across California, including an explosive Sonoma County blaze that has engulfed 30,000 acres, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports.

The National Weather Service has issued red-flag weather warnings for extreme fire risk in Northern and Southern California, with most set to expire Monday or Tuesday night, Cal Fire reports.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across California as a result of the wildfires, fed by high winds.

Here’s the latest information from Cal Fire on major wildfires active in California:

Kincade Fire

In Sonoma and Napa counties, the Kincade Fire has burned 30,000 acres and forced 180,000 to evacuate since erupting Wednesday near Geyserville as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire has reached 10 percent containment. Numerous mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect, including all or part of Healdsburg, Windsor, Santa Rosa and Calistoga.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave., Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Road in Petaluma; and Petaluma Veterans Center at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. A large-animal shelter has opened at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds.

The blaze has destroyed 79 structures, including the historic Soda Rock Winery, and damaged 14 others.

More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the flames.

Sky Fire

The Sky Fire, which along with the nearby Glen Cove Fire, temporarily closed Interstate 80 across the Carquinez Bridge, has burned 150 acres and earlier forced evacuations in the city of Crockett.

The fire reached 85 percent containment as of Sunday evening.

Tick Fire

The Tick Fire in northern Los Angeles County, which broke out Thursday, has burned 4,615 acres and earlier forced 50,000 people to evacuate.

The fire is 65 percent contained as of Sunday morning. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted as the Santa Ana winds died down, CBS News reported.

The Tick Fire destroyed 22 buildings and damaged 27 more. More than 900 firefighters continue to battle the flames.

Saddle Ridge Fire

Also in Los Angeles County, the Saddle Ridge Fire has burned 8,799 acres and earlier forced 100,000 people to evacuate since breaking out Oct. 10.

The fire is 97 percent contained and mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted.

The blaze destroyed 19 buildings and damaged 88. Eight people suffered injuries and one died. More than 200 firefighters are mopping up the fire.