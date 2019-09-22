Driver of stolen golf cart mows down people at food festival, Colorado police say

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A food festival in Colorado took a dangerous turn after police say the driver of a stolen golf cart ran down several people this weekend.

It was food and fun as usual at the Chile and Frijoles Festival in Pueblo on Saturday until police say someone stole a golf cart and ran over festival-goers, KKTV reported.

Witnesses told police two men were in the golf cart when it slammed into an “elderly” woman and dragged another woman several feet, KXRM reported.

A person was dragged by this cart at the Chile and Frijole Festival in Pueblo according to @PuebloPolice1. The driver of the cart was caught. I don’t think there has ever been a crime scene at the festival. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/sejKX6wjV0 — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) September 21, 2019

Police say the driver tried to escape after the crash, but was ultimately arrested, KOAA reported.

According to KKTV, one woman suffered a broken arm, and reports say anywhere from one to several people were hospitalized due to their injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Pueblo Police Department, KXRM reported.

The annual Chile and Frijoles Festival draws thousands of visitors who wish to “pay homage to Pueblo’s best-loved crop: green chilies,” according to the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.