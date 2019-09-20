Bizarre video shows dog walker with hand down pants, sipping bourbon, Ohio family says

Dog walker drinks liquor and rummages through fridge in Ohio home, couple says A dog walker with the Wag! app was removed from the platform after an Ohio couple recorded him scratching himself in their kitchen, opening the fridge, and allegedly drinking some of the family’s liquor on September 18, local media reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A dog walker with the Wag! app was removed from the platform after an Ohio couple recorded him scratching himself in their kitchen, opening the fridge, and allegedly drinking some of the family’s liquor on September 18, local media reported.

The dog walker a family hired through an online service was caught on camera helping himself to the refrigerator and drinking expensive bourbon, an Ohio couple says.

Brent Overholt adopted Pluto, a nine-week-old golden retriever puppy, as a birthday present for his wife Claire and hired a dog walker through Wag!, an online dog-sitting and day care service, WKYC reported. The person they found to walk Pluto seemed to be a perfect fit with lots of five-star rating reviews, Overholt told the Cleveland TV station.

“They went through background checks, they went through training, they went through interviews to become a dog walker, so we thought we were pretty safe,” Overholt told WJW.

Then the couple watched video from a surveillance camera inside their home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Video obtained by Storyful shows the man walk into the kitchen, scratch under his pants and open the refrigerator. Then he looks in a cabinet, with his hand down the back of the pants.

The Overholts believe he drank milk from the refrigerator and sipped on liquor, according to Storyful.

The man accidentally knocked down the camera positioned on top of the refrigerator and “quickly got out of the house,” Storyful reported.

Wag! said it removed the walker from its platform in a statement to WJW.

“Our dedicated Trust and Safety team is in contact with the pet parent to address his concerns,” the company said in the statement.

From now on, the couple plans to only use friends and family to help walk Pluto, WJW reported.

“Do your due diligence on who’s coming in and out of your house,” Overholt told WKYC. “If you choose to use a service like this I would definitely suggest cameras in the house or make it known there are cameras in the house.”