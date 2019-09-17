Masked man attacks drive-in theater worker with a bat, but she had a gun, TX cops say

Gun safety tips you need to know License To Carry Instructor Cassie Shockey talks about gun safety tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK License To Carry Instructor Cassie Shockey talks about gun safety tips.

Police say a man is dead after he and another man tried to rob a drive-in movie theater in Texas early Monday.

Two female managers at the Showboat Drive-in theater in Hockley were wrapping up their evening after a double-feature when they heard a noise downstairs, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news conference.

Once downstairs, the women discovered a man in a utility closet and ordered him to come out, Gonzalez said. When he emerged, the managers saw he had a knife, but he quickly ran off.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police say a manager shot and killed a man after he and another man attempted to rob the Showboat Drive-in in Hockley, Texas on Monday. Google Maps

Not long after, a second man emerged from either a closet or bathroom, Gonzalez said. He was wearing a partial mask and wielding a baseball bat.

Andrew Thomas, the theater’s owner, said he hit one of the managers “a couple times,” KPRC reported.

That’s when police say the manager grabbed her gun and fired a shot at the man, killing him.

Gonzalez said the masked man appeared to be a “younger adult male” possibly in his early 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They’re just trying to run a business out here,” Gonzalez said. “It’s pretty isolated out here, so they did what they needed to do to protect themselves.”

Police are still searching for the second man.