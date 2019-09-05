Confused man calls cops to complain officers stole his ‘f------ weed,’ Ohio police say

Man calls Ohio police claiming officers ‘stole’ his weed Police released audio of a man in Ohio claiming officers 'stole' his weed. He said he believed state law allowed him to be in possession of at least 100 grams of recreational marijuana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police released audio of a man in Ohio claiming officers 'stole' his weed. He said he believed state law allowed him to be in possession of at least 100 grams of recreational marijuana.

A man in Ohio called police to complain about officers that he said stole his marijuana, but the local law didn’t turn out to be quite what he thought.

Police in Sharonville had to break the news that possession of marijuana is illegal in Ohio to a man who called the department to complain on Tuesday. The department posted edited audio of the call on Facebook.

“I had two cops come here last night and steal my f------ weed and I want it back,” the man told Sgt. Mark Dudleson.

The man, whose identity police have not released, said he was staying at an area hotel when police were called for a noise complaint, KAIT reported. The man said his wife was keeping his weed in her purse.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It was only like four grams, but it was really good f------ weed,” he said. “From what I know 100 grams is cool, right? Or am I wrong?” he asked.

It was not cool.

“You are wrong,” Dudleson replied.

The caller couldn’t seem to believe what he was hearing, assuring Dudleson that in Hamilton County having 100 grams of recreational marijuana is legal.

“What do you mean it’s not?” he asks. “Where have you been the past few months?”

Dudleson tells the caller, again, that it’s illegal and that he’s welcome to file a formal complaint, but the caller is not satisfied.

“I’ll take this as far as you want to go,” he says, alleging that the officers who confiscated his weed never turned it in.

After an expletive-laden tirade, the caller ultimately gives up, calling it a “losing situation,” before alleging once more that officers stole his weed. He finally hangs up, telling Dudleson to have a good evening.

Sharonville police tried to clear up the confusion in a Facebook post.

“To be blunt, recreational marijuana is still ILLEGAL... per our STATE law. We don’t make the rules; we just took an oath to uphold them. Here in Sharonville, Ohio, 100 grams is not ‘cool.’ Pass it on.”