‘Uncaring’ dispatcher mocks drowning woman as water fills her SUV, Arkansas cops say

Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

An Arkansas woman delivering newspapers frantically called 911 when floodwaters swept away her SUV, according to police.

She would spend the final moments of her life begging for help to a dispatcher who at times seemed “calloused and uncaring,” Ft. Smith police said in a news release.

Debbie Stevens, 47, was driving her SUV on the newspaper route during heavy rainfall 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. Flash flooding forced her SUV into a grove of trees, police said. The water began to rise.

Stevens first called a family member for help, police said. But as the water continued rising into her vehicle, Stevens decided that she needed to call 911. The dispatcher notified police and firefighters of the emergency and stayed on the phone with Stevens, according to the news release.

Stevens told the dispatcher she couldn’t swim and that the water was up to her neck, according to audio obtained by KFSM.

“You’re not going to die. I don’t know why you’re freaking out. It’s OK. I know the water level is high,” the dispatcher said.

“I’m scared. I’m sorry,” Stevens said, according to the audio.

As the phone call continued, police could not find the vehicle because Stevens had a difficult time describing her location, police said. Police finally found Stevens, and an officer tried to reach her while tied to a rope, but the swift waters made the attempt “futile,” police said. They had to wait for a boat to arrive.

“I’m scared,” Stevens cried over the phone, according to audio obtained by KSHB. “I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before.”

“This will teach you next time don’t drive in the water,” the dispatcher responded.

“Couldn’t see it ma’am. I’m sorry or I wouldn’t have,” Stevens said, according to audio obtained by KSHB.

“I don’t see how you didn’t see it. You had to go right over it, so?” the dispatcher is heard saying.

By the time a boat had arrived, and first responders reached the vehicle over an hour after Stevens called, she was already dead, police said.

“While the operator’s response to this extremely tense and dynamic event sounds calloused and uncaring at times, sincere efforts were being made to locate and save Mrs. Stevens,” police said in the news release.

This drowning occurred on the dispatcher’s last day because she previously had given her two weeks’ notice, according to KFSM.

“I am heartbroken for this tragic loss of life and my prayers are with Debra’s family and friends,” Police Chief Danny Baker said in a statement. “All of our first responders who attempted to save Mrs. Stevens are distraught over the outcome. For every one of us, saving lives is at the very core of who we are and why we do what we do. When we are unsuccessful, it hurts.”