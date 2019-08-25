Kayaker drowns trying to save capsized girlfriend, who swims to shore, Indiana cops say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

A kayaking trip down the Ohio River turned deadly for a Kentucky couple on Saturday, officials say.

Travis Hughes, 28, was kayaking the river with his girlfriend and brother when his girlfriend’s kayak was hit by a wave around 9:30 p.m., ultimately capsizing, WLKY reported.

Hughes jumped in to save his girlfriend, capsizing his own kayak in the process, WXIN reported.

The woman was able to swim to a nearby island, but Hughes never resurfaced, WDRB reported.

“Unfortunately it was a tragic incident. We responded and it turned from a rescue mission and unfortunately turned into a recovery mission,” Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said, according to the news outlet.

Rescuers found Hughes’ body about two hours after the incident floating near a hydroelectric dam, WXIN reported.

Officials say the three kayakers were not wearing life jackets and results of toxicology screen are pending, WLKY reported.