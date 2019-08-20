National
Roads close near NC coast as aggressive roadhog with sharp teeth merges into traffic
Living with alligators
An “unexpected visitor” with sharp teeth shut down traffic in a North Carolina city on Tuesday.
Photos appear to show an alligator walking near a road and relaxing under an overpass in the coastal city of Wilmington, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police department.
While state wildlife officials made it to the scene, drivers were told to stay away from roads where the animal was spotted, according to the post.
