Indiana Bones makes a break for freedom, but needs a police rescue, Seattle video shows

Indiana Bones, the dog, rescued from dock after day care escape

Seattle police officers responded to a dock after a terrier named Indiana Bones ran off from his day care.
Seattle police officers responded to a dock after a terrier named Indiana Bones ran off from his day care. A police diver tried to get in first to rescue him but eventually officers had to pry up board in able to retrieve the dog. By

He may be a “professor of barkeology,” but a dog named Indiana Bones needed a little extra help following a recent escape from his Seattle doggy daycare, a police video shows.

The adventurous terrier went on the lam from his doggy daycare about 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, police wrote in a release filled with references to the “Indiana Jones” films.

“We named the dog Indiana,” officers wrote, playing off a line spoken by Sean Connery as the titular adventurer’s father in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

But after swimming 200 yards across a lake, this Professor Bones wound up stuck on a patch of land beneath a dock, police reported.

Responding to calls for help, Seattle police initially tried sending a diver after the dog, but then resorted to prying up part of the dock, officers wrote.

They retrieved the wayward professor and returned him to his owners, police wrote.

