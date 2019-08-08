Dog thrown into traffic ‘like a football’ is in critical condition, SC rescue group says

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A dog in South Carolina is in critical condition after being thrown into traffic, media outlets report.

A woman told North Charleston police that her mother’s ex-boyfriend came to her hotel room looking for her mom and got angry when he found out she wasn’t there, WCSC reported.

She says he then took her mom’s dog, Poo, and ran away with him, according to WCIV.

The man was chased by two others who saw what happened but then reportedly threw the dog “like a football” into oncoming traffic, where the dog was hit by a car, the report says, according to WCSC.

The suspect fled and authorities couldn’t fined him, WCIV reported.

The mom, Candace Lesston, brought Poo to the Charleston Animal Society, the shelter said on Facebook.

“Candace didn’t know how bad Poo’s injuries were and didn’t know if she could afford the care he needed,” the shelter said. “She came to Charleston Animal Society to get help for a dog she considers family.”

Poo was “limping and appeared in pain” so the medical team examined him and discovered he had “serious internal trauma” and was in critical condition, the shelter said.

Poo was transferred to Veterinary Specialty Care in Mount Pleasant, and Charleston Animal Society is paying for his vet expenses through Caitlyns Fund for “cruelty cases and injuries sustained from abuse,” the shelter said.

It’s also accepting donations for Poo’s care.