Disneyland boots rapper and entourage after reported gun threat, California police say

Rapper Ohgeesy of Shoreline Mafia, his son and his entourage got the boot from Disneyland after a reported gun threat to a worker, The Mercury News reported.

The incident took place Tuesday when the Indiana Jones Adventure ride broke down, TMZ reported. Someone in Ohgeesy’s entourage reportedly told an employee he’d go home and come back with a gun, Anaheim police said.

Park security escorted the person out of Disneyland and told him not to return, The Mercury News reported. Ohgeesy and his remaining entourage also were ejected after demanding refunds in a profanity-laced exchange with employees, according to the publication.

A video posted by Ohgeesy shows him calling a Disneyland worker a “b----” and telling her to shut up, TMZ reported.

On Wednesday, Ohgeesy defended himself on Twitter.

“All i did was try n take my son to disney, they talkin bout someone heard my boy say he got a gun and then wouldnt gimme a refund on like 2 bands worth of tix , theez mf’s cancelled , i was just as confused as this bitch,” he wrote on Twitter.

Some people commenting on the post criticized the rapper for his behavior, while others voiced their support for him.

Shoreline Mafia, based in Los Angeles, is signed to Atlantic Records, The Fader reported. The four-member group, which formed in 2016, has released an album and an EP. They are set for a tour starting on August 16 in Chicago, Illinois.

