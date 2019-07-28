National

‘Miracle no one was killed.’ Teen driver rams cops on interstate, Texas sheriff says

Police say they suspect the 18-year-old driver who slammed into two police cars during a traffic stop was drunk.
A traffic stop in Texas could have had fatal consequences, officials say.

Officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department were conducting a felony traffic stop on the shoulder of westbound I-10 in Houston on Sunday, KHOU reported.

A teen driver, who police suspect was drunk, slammed into two HCSO patrol cars, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a Twitter post. A photo also shows significant damage to the back quarter panel of a police vehicle.

Gonzalez said a female deputy in one of the patrol cars was injured as well as a sergeant who was “grazed” while standing outside.

Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that it was “a miracle no one was killed,” before imploring Houston-area drivers to put an end to impaired driving.

“If you work at a bar, don’t over serve, if a loved one tries to drink & drive STOP them,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The teenage driver will be charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, Gonzalez wrote.

