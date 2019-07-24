Woman wears stolen dentures to meeting with probation officer, Indiana police say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

An Indiana woman reported Monday that someone had stolen her dentures — and she had a pretty good idea who did it, police said.

The woman told police that she believed Joann Childers had taken the set of teeth and was “wearing them around,” the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

So, a deputy talked to a county probation officer who’d met with Childers, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The probation officer told the deputy that Childers had iworn a set of dentures to the meeting that “clearly were not hers,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A couple of days later, the deputy went to Childers’ home to investigate the stolen dentures case, according to the Sheriff’s Office. While they talked, the deputy reported seeing the dentures “in plain view” and spotted the rightful owner’s name written on the set of teeth, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Childers is facing a charge of theft, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said in a hashtag that it was #takingabiteoutofcrime.