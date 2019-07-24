80-year-old woman’s New Mexico home destroyed in son’s deadly standoff with SWAT

An 80-year-old woman in Hurley, N.M., whose son killed himself in a standoff with state police has been left nearly homeless after SWAT officers left her house in ruins trying to drive him out, her family says. Screengrab from KRQE video

Not only did Betty Vick lose a son in a standoff with New Mexico State Police on Friday, she also lost most of her home, the Silver City Daily Press reported.

Timmy Vick, 56, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following “an hours-long standoff” in Hurley, New Mexico, after reports of neighbors fighting, the Silver City Sun News reported.

Timmy Vick reportedly fired a shot during the altercation, then fled into the home he shared with his mother when police arrived, according to the publication.

During the 10-plus hour standoff, SWAT officers knocked holes in walls and fired multiple canisters of tear gas into the home, KRQE reported.

Officers eventually heard a shot inside and entered to find Vick dead, the SIlver City Sun News reported.

The destruction from the standoff has left 80-year-old Betty Vick virtually homeless, the Silver City Daily Press reported.

“She’s trying to create a space where she can stay, and she’s basically kind of sleeping in her vehicle or in a tent,” said state Rep. Rudy Martinez, D-N.M., who has been trying to help the family, KRQE reported.

“We got water to a toilet, but there’s no walls or roof around it,” said son Sam Vick, according to the Silver City Daily Press. “Who is ultimately responsible for this? My mom’s not a felon, she didn’t do anything.”

State police said Timmy Vick shot at officers and ignored attempts to negotiate his peaceful surrender from the home, KRQE reported. A police statement says damage exceeding $1,500 must be referred to a risk management office.

