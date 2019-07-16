NC grandmother with loaded gun in bag at NY airport says it wasn’t hers, TSA says

How to travel on planes with guns The Transportation Security Administration put out a video with tips for avoiding trouble when traveling with firearms . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Transportation Security Administration put out a video with tips for avoiding trouble when traveling with firearms .

A North Carolina grandmother was caught with a loaded gun in her bag at an airport, media outlets report.

The woman, who was with her grandchildren, was arrested Monday “on weapons charges” after the gun was found in her carry-on bag at a TSA checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport in New York, according to NBC.

Authorities discovered the gun, which had a bullet in the chamber and was loaded with five others, when her suitcase went through the X-ray machine, CBS New York reported.

The woman said she had borrowed the bag and didn’t know the gun was in it, according to PIX11.

So far this year, TSA has found six firearms at LaGuardia, PIX11 reported.

Firearms cannot be brought onboard airplanes in carry-on bags, TSA says.

In order to bring a gun on an airplane, it must be locked in a “hard-sided container,” declared to the airline and in checked baggage, according to TSA.

The woman’s name was not released by authorities.