Four sharks in 40 minutes? Video shows fisherman reeling in sharks off the Outer Banks

North Carolina fishermen hook sharks on Outer Banks pier Fisherman on Avon Pier in North Carolina’s Outer Banks hooked four sharks over the course of an hour on July 14, 2019, according to news reports. The hooks were removed from the sharks' jaws before they were released back into the Atlantic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fisherman on Avon Pier in North Carolina’s Outer Banks hooked four sharks over the course of an hour on July 14, 2019, according to news reports. The hooks were removed from the sharks' jaws before they were released back into the Atlantic.

Two anglers proved just how plentiful sharks are off North Carolina’s Outer Banks last weekend, by pulling in four in just 40 minutes below the Avon Pier, according to WAVY.

It happened Sunday afternoon and a video posted on YouTube shows it was tougher than it sounds.

Among the things revealed: Sharks do not give up easily — even on dry land — and are apt to flip, roll and snap their tails.

The video also shows the one thing tougher than hooking a shark is getting the hook back out with your fingers still intact.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At times, it appears one barefooted angler is almost running from a shark as the fish tumbles jaws-first in the surf.

The names of the two fishermen were not released.

News of the catches was posted first by Mark Lemmon on his Facebook page OBX Originals, including multiple videos.

The sharks, which appeared to be around 4 feet long, were hooked by accident and released back in the Atlantic, according to Lemmon’s posts.

“When fishing for other fish, sometimes a shark will take the same bait used for Cobia, King Mackerel, etc.,” read an explanation on the OBX Originals Facebook page.

North Carolina’s coast has become almost notorious for sharks this summer, with three attacks on youths, including one that cost a 17-year-old North Carolina girl one leg and some fingers. The victims have included a boy as young as 8 years old.

Avon Pier is among the most popular spots on the Outer Banks for fishing, having been opened on Hatteras Island back in 1963, according to its website.