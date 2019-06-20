Netflix promises Christian group it will stop making a TV show that it never made

National
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour in KC, talks about season 3
A Christian group launched a petition in the hope of getting Netflix to cancel “Good Omens,” a television show based on the best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.
The problem? It’s an Amazon Prime show.
The internet had a field day and now, Netflix UK & Ireland is getting in on the fun.
“We promise not to make anymore,” it wrote.
“Good Omens” follows a demon and an angel as they try to prevent the end of the world.
The petition has been signed by more than 20,000 people and is the work of Return to Order, a branch of the US Foundation for a Christian Civilization, the Guardian reported.
