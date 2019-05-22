This driver’s homemade inspection sticker ... um, wasn’t great, New York cops say

Montgomery County deputies posted a picture on Facebook of a homemade New York state vehicle inspection sticker an Amsterdam man had for a car. He was ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle, the sheriff said. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

It was — as deputies in Upstate New York kindly put it — a “nice try.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey Smith said a driver was pulled over this week in Amsterdam because something was off about his vehicle inspection sticker, the Daily Gazette reports.

“So, we appreciate people who take some initiative,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the unusual homemade creation the man was trying to pass off as a legitimate vehicle inspection sticker.

But naturally, that “initiative” only counts for so much.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker,” deputies said.

Smith said the driver — 35-year-old Manuel Muniz — was stopped near a McDonald’s restaurant in Amsterdam around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the newspaper.

Muniz was ticketed for driving a motor vehicle without registration, WRGB reports.

SHARE COPY LINK A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.

The photo that authorities shared shows a piece of red construction paper with “Safety Emission Inspection Certificate” written on it in black marker, and boxes drawn for each month of the year around the edges of the piece of paper.

There appears to be a hole punch over the box labeled “JAN.”

By Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post on the homemade sticker had been shared more than 7,000 times — just over a day after it went up.