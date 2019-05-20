Should electric scooters be banned? Family of Nashville man killed in accident thinks so

FB - Electric Bird scooters have arrived in downtown Raleigh, Cameron Village and Oberlin Deas Fenderson of Bird scooters gives a quick tutorial on how to use the dockless, electric scooters in downtown Raleigh Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deas Fenderson of Bird scooters gives a quick tutorial on how to use the dockless, electric scooters in downtown Raleigh

A family in Nashville wants electric scooters banned following the death of their son who was hit by a car while riding one.

Brady Gaulke, 26, drove the scooter into the road and was hit by an SUV, according to a news release from Metro Nashville Police.

He was critically injured and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died early Sunday morning, according to WKRN.

Now Gaulke’s parents want to see the scooters removed from the streets, according the WSMV.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vanderbilt doctors told WSMV that they’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of scooter crashes since the scooters arrived in Nashville last year.





The Nashville Fire Department has had 74 scooter-related injury transports just in the first four months of this year, according to the news release.

These electric scooters started popping up across the country last year. Scooter companies began bringing the scooters to cities — sometimes without warning, making it difficult to regulate them, according to Vox. As of September 2018, scooter companies were operating in 65 different cities, the news outlet said.

Gaulke’s parents aren’t the only ones who want to see the scooters taken off the streets. His girlfriend, Brittany Ciullo, said she wants the accident to bring awareness to the dangers of the scooters, according to the Tennessean.

She created a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses, the Tennessean reported.

She wrote in the GoFundMe that the scooters should be banned.

“Please help us remove these unsafe measures of travel for good,” she said.