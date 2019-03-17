‘I apologize, Kansas.’ Shaq underestimates KC hot wings — at his own peril, video shows

Warning: The YouTube video contains graphic language.
Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal underestimated a Kansas City-made hot sauce on camera, and his taste buds paid the price within seconds of biting into a hot wing.
Shaq was featured on a recent episode of the “Hot Ones” web series by First We Feast. In the series uploaded to YouTube, host Sean Evans brings celebrities on to cry, sweat and curse as they consume wings with 10 different hot sauces that continually get spicier.
Shaq wasn’t immune to the spicy torture — and he judged hot sauce number 8 from Kansas City, Kansas, a little too soon.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Right around the 18-minute mark of the 31 minute-long episode, Shaq picked up a bottle of “Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce” that he would soon be trying on his hot wings. The sauce is rated at 135,600 Scoville units, which is the scale used to measure the heat of spicy foods. For comparison, jalapeno peppers range from 2,500 to 10,000 Scoville units, according to Colorado State University.
“Where you be getting all this stuff from?” Shaq asked Evans after reading the Da’ Bomb sauce label.
“That’s from Kansas,” Evans replied.
“Kansas don’t know how to do no hot wings,” Shaq naively said before biting into a Da ‘Bomb-coated hot wing.
“Kansas,” he said again after taking two bites and throwing the hot wing down onto the table.
Then, in the matter of a few seconds, “The Hot Sauce that Everyone Loves to Hate” kicked in.
Shaq looked to the camera with wide eyes, much like a deer in headlights.
“Oh, I apologize, Kansas,” the basketball star said before reaching for a gallon of milk. “Holy...”
“Ohhh... ohhh! This one got me. Ohhh.”
His eyes started tearing up, he started to cough, and he continued to curse.
He gargled a mouthful of milk before throwing it up in a nearby trash can.
“Phew!”
“Do you got some ice cube chapstick,” he asked. “My lips are hot.”
Sure enough, Shaq rubbed his lips with some ice cubes before sucking on the ice. He continued to tear up.
“I think if you can handle this, you can handle any hot sauce in the world,” Evans told Shaq.
Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce is made by Spicin Foods Inc., formerly known as Original Juan Specialty Foods, the Kansas City Star previously reported. The sauce is made with habanero peppers and chipotle puree.
And the hot sauce has made lots of other celebrities cry, too.
“The habanero-based condiment made Rachael Ray choke,” the Star reported. “Tyra Banks spit it out and cried for her ‘mama.’ Terry Crews started sweating and hallucinating, and Charlize Theron flipped off the bottle, which features a bomb marked with a radioactive symbol.”
Those celebrities also all tried the Kansas City-based sauce on “Hot Ones.”
Read Next
It’s Da’ Bomb: Millions have watched celebrities curse, sweat over this KC hot sauce
Spicin Foods marketing manager Rachel Kauffman the Star in 2018 that sales for the sauce “increased steadily” after it premiered on “Hot Ones” two years before.
“People still want to try it,” she said.
But you should know, “Da’ Bomb is actually more of an additive than a hot sauce, which is why it’s so explosive,” the Star reported. A few drops could season “a whole pot of chili,” Kauffman said.
If you’re up for the challenge, the 4-ounce bottle of sauce sells for $11.01 on the Spicin Foods website.
Comments