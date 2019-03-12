High school football player who was ‘model student’ dies after shooting, NC cops say

A North Carolina high school football player who was shot earlier this month died Tuesday, the Greensboro Police Department shared with several media outlets.
Sincere Davis, 18, was a “model student” and captain of Page High School’s football team, WGHP reported March 5. He planned to go to Guilford College after graduating in the spring, according to the News & Record.
“It is with great sadness that we share, on behalf of his family, that Page High student Sincere Davis passed away on Tuesday afternoon,” Principal Erik Naglee said in a statement, per WXII. “Sincere was a beloved member of the Page family and we are devastated by this news.”
Davis had been in the hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex March 2, WXII reports. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and said they are sharing “limited information,” according to the News & Record.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
People with messages for Davis shared them on a GoFundMe page that benefits his family, which had raised nearly $25,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Our thoughts & prayers remain with Sincere & his family,” one person wrote on the page. “May God’s peace & love surround you.”
Naglee said Davis was “well-respected” and got along with others, according to the News & Record.
“Last week Naglee said he had visited Davis every day since the shooting and encouraged him to stay strong and keep fighting,” the newspaper wrote.
His teammates created the “four pack,” a group that showed support for Sincere, WGHP reported earlier this month.
“Him being a motivator, you know the beautiful person that he was, he was always going to make you happy,” group member Stephen Scott said, per WGHP.
Comments