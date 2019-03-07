Toppled beer truck blocks California road, and video shows the sticky aftermath

An overturned semi on a Southern California road left quite the mess Thursday morning: Dozens of beer cases holding hundreds of cans tumbled onto the street, blocking traffic, police said.

Police posted video of the aftermath on Twitter, showing a roadway littered with blue beer cans (Modelo, according to police) and the wreckage of the large truck that had been carrying them.

The crash happened in West Covina, a Los Angeles County city east of downtown, police said.

A California Highway Patrol log said the truck driver crashed the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. as he tried to get off the westbound 10 freeway at Grand Avenue — but tipped off the side of the ramp, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Traffic lanes shut down both East and Westbound on N. Garvey Av., Just east of Fairway Ln to Hillhaven Dr. A Semi truck with a full load of Modelo Beer overturned blocking the roadway until further notice. CHP is on scene and handling the investigation. ^^DS pic.twitter.com/v1NaBR6Ly6 — West Covina Police (@WestCovinaPD) March 7, 2019

Twitter users were quick to offer their assistance with the clean up.

Y’all need help with the clean up?? Asking for a friend.... — Dat_Foo_Javi (@sickassxavii) March 7, 2019

If anyone needs me, I’ll be “helping” with the cleanup. #DoingMyPart — Tim Doonan (@Copostyle) March 7, 2019

The highway patrol log on the incident said injuries weren’t reported in the crash, and that the truck driver got out of the truck and was able to walk, the Times reports.

The log said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and that it started a small fire, ABC7 reports. An off-ramp lane was also closed off so workers could pick up the stray beer cases and cans, according to the TV station.

The off-ramp was open around 10:20 a.m. local time, according to the highway patrol log.