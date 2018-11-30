Texas man drives away from car crash — with the other driver on his hood, video shows

This Texas driver didn’t just leave the scene of a crash — he took his victim with him, video shows.

Andrew Bush, a 50-year-old College Station man, was driving in Bryan on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a pickup, police said in a Facebook post. As the pickup driver walked up to Bush’s Dodge Charger, Bush drove “aggressively” toward the pickup driver, witnesses said — forcing the pickup driver to hop onto the Charger’s hood to keep from getting run over.

Bystander Steve Christian wrote on Facebook that he witnessed what happened next: Bush drove off with the pickup driver still latching himself to Bush’s hood.

“Hit and run,” Christian wrote, “but the guy who got hit was not letting them run!!”

Christian also shared video of the incident. It’s been viewed more than 40,000 times in less than 24 hours.

In the video, the hood of the Charger is bent up following the crash. The pickup driver perched on top of the damaged hood peers around as the car cruises past a BMW dealership.

Bush was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, police said. Bryan Police Department

Bush “actively” tried to shake off the driver hanging onto his hood, and kept driving until he reached a gas station, where the driver hopped off the car to safety, according to police. Bush drove away from the gas station until other witnesses were able to box his car in, trapping him until police arrived.

The driver who clung to Bush’s hood was uninjured, police said.

Bush has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to leave information. Bush is being held at the Brazos County Jail, police said. His bail has been set at $18,000, the Bryan-College Station Eagle reports.