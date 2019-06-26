Want to be in a movie? Here’s what to know about the Robins AFB casting call.

Here are all the famous movies filmed in Georgia’s Chattahoochee Valley Here are some popular movies that were filmed in the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some popular movies that were filmed in the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding area.

Want to be in a movie? Here’s your chance.

There will be a casting call July 15-19 at Robins Air Force Base for extras in an unidentified movie.

They’re casting extras ages 5-55. All races, ethnicities and backgrounds are welcomed, according to Robins AFB Public Affairs.

Those who are cast for filming will make $80 for 8 hours of work. Overtime pay is available. Meals and refreshments will be provided throughout the day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

You must be in good health, able to stand for long periods of time and able to walk 100 yards quickly, according to the base’s website.

The casting is open to military members, Department of Defense civilians, contractors and Robins AFB family members.

This won’t be the first time Robins AFB appeared in a movie. Parts of Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 to Paris” was filmed at the base in 2017.

You can sign up for the casting call online.