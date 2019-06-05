Meet World War II veterans at this D-Day event in Warner Robins

1944 Newsreel film recaps D-Day invasion Historic United Newsreel film that played in American movie theaters in 1944. The documentary used rehearsal footage to recap the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of France during WWII. (Edited from a longer film) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Historic United Newsreel film that played in American movie theaters in 1944. The documentary used rehearsal footage to recap the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of France during WWII. (Edited from a longer film)

In recognition of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, visitors to the Museum of Aviation on Thursday will be able to meet some World War II veterans and go inside a B-17 bomber.

At 9:17 a.m., coinciding with the time of the publication of orders to troops for the invasion. the Warner Robins Heritage Society is honoring World War II veterans in the Nugteren Hangar.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum will hold a range of activities including tours inside the B-17 bomber that is under restoration. There will also be a display of World War II artifacts, a $7 discount on the virtual reality simulator and merchandise giveaways.

D-Day is the largest amphibious invasion in world history and began the liberation of Nazi-occupied France.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For more information, visit the Museum of Aviation website at museumofaviation.org or call 478-923-6600.

The National Infantry Museum in Columbus is also having D-Day events Thursday, starting at 8:30 a.m. with the Infantry School graduation.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors will get guided tours of Company Street, a recreation of life at Fort Benning in the 1940s. A new D-Day display will be unveiled at 11 a.m.