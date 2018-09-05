World War II pilot, POW gets chance to fly on B-17 again

Crawford Hicks flew 10 missions on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber before getting shot down over Germany and taken prisoner. On Saturday, at the age of 97, he got another chance to fly in a B-17.
