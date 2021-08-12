Georgia College picks Mercer law dean, former secretary of state as next president

The University System of Georgia has named Mercer law school dean Cathy Cox as their sole presidential finalist. Telegraph file photo

The University System of Georgia announced the sole finalist to serve as Georgia College and State University’s new president, and she’s someone Maconites know well: Cathy Cox, the former Georgia Secretary of State and current dean of the Mercer University School of Law.

“I am very excited for the chance to build upon Georgia College & State University’s reputation, and work with faculty and staff to create a world-class destination for the liberal arts right here in Georgia,” Cox said.

According to a press release, Cox became dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017 after serving 10 years as president of Young Harris College and eight years as Georgia’s Secretary of State. She also worked as a newspaper reporter for three years before entering law school.

“As someone who earned her undergraduate degrees through the University System of Georgia, I know how important it is to give students a strong foundation and the skills they need to help themselves and the state succeed,” Cox said.

She worked for the Gainesville Times and the Bainbridge Post-Searchlight after earning a journalism degree from the University of Georgia. Cox also holds an associate’s degree in agriculture from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton and was a magna cum laude graduate of the Mercer law school.

“Georgia College has found an ideal candidate to build on its momentum and champion students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Regent Samuel D. Holmes, chair of the Regents Special Committee which also helped with the search. “Cathy Cox understands its unique mission as the state’s liberal arts college, and will be an incredible leader on campus and in the community.”

The Board of Regents plans on taking action on the position at a future board meeting, no sooner than five days.

“Cathy Cox knows and appreciates the impact of a 21st century liberal arts education while deeply understanding the need to support students and commit to their success,” said acting chancellor Teresa MacCartney at the University System of Georgia. “Cathy’s experience and record show she is the best candidate to continue Georgia College & State University’s progress toward becoming a preeminent national public liberal arts university.”

Current Georgia College President Steve Dorman has announced he is leaving this fall.